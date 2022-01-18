Broker Revenue Forecasts For Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Crocs' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.2b in 2022. This would be a sizeable 51% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$2.9b of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:CROX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$192, with Crocs' latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Crocs at US$250 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$157. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Crocs' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 39% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Crocs is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Crocs.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Crocs, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other concerns we've identified .

We also provide an overview of the Crocs Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

