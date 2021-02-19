Broker Revenue Forecasts For Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Are Surging Higher

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Criteo will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from 14 analysts covering Criteo is for revenues of US$863m in 2021, implying a stressful 58% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$783m in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:CRTO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 19th 2021

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 58%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.7% next year. It's pretty clear that Criteo's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Criteo.

Unanswered questions? We have analyst estimates for Criteo going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

