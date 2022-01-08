Broker Revenue Forecasts For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the eleven analysts covering Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding are now predicting revenues of US$889m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 189% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 56% to US$5.79. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$807m and losses of US$6.17 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NYSE:BHVN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 8th 2022

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$163, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding analyst has a price target of US$201 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$144. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 134% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 97% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding to grow faster than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding.

Analysts are clearly in love with Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

