Broker Revenue Forecasts For AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for AnPac Bio-Medical Science from its dual analysts is for revenues of CN¥20m in 2020 which, if met, would be a sizeable 83% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 40% to CN¥7.23. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥13m and losses of CN¥7.36 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

NasdaqGM:ANPC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2020

There were no major changes to the US$13.00 consensus price target despite the higher revenue estimates, with the analysts seeming to believe that ongoing losses have a larger impact on the valuation than growing sales. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic AnPac Bio-Medical Science analyst has a price target of US$18.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the AnPac Bio-Medical Science's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that AnPac Bio-Medical Science is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 83%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.3% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 21% next year. Not only are AnPac Bio-Medical Science's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting AnPac Bio-Medical Science is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

