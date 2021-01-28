Broker Revenue Forecasts For Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Altabancorp will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 4.8% to US$33.73 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the latest upgrade, Altabancorp's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$122m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$107m of revenue in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Altabancorp, given the nice increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqCM:ALTA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 10% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.3% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Altabancorp is expected to lag the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Altabancorp this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Altabancorp.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential flags with Altabancorp, including recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

