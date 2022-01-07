Broker Revenue Forecasts For ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Are Surging Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that ACM Research will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from ACM Research's ten analysts is for revenues of US$359m in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 71% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 21% to US$1.90. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$325m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.85 in 2022. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a nice gain to revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$134, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ACM Research at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ACM Research's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting ACM Research's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 53% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 39% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ACM Research is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at ACM Research.

Analysts are clearly in love with ACM Research at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified .

