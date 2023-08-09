News & Insights

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Walt Disney Co. Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

August 09, 2023

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) is the #11 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Walt Disney Co. also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #146 spot out of 500.

DIS operates in the Entertainment sector, among companies like Alphabet Inc (GOOG) which is down about 1.5% today, and Meta Platforms Inc (META) trading lower by about 3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DIS, versus GOOG and META.

DIS is currently trading down about 0.8% midday Wednesday.

