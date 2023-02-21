Markets
Broker Darlings of the Dow: Salesforce Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

February 21, 2023 — 12:20 pm EST

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) is the #12 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Salesforce Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #165 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

CRM operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) which is down about 2.2% today, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) trading lower by about 4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CRM, versus MSFT and BABA.

CRM,MSFT,BABA Relative Performance Chart

CRM is currently trading down about 1.4% midday Tuesday.

