News & Insights

Markets
PG

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Procter & Gamble Company Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

August 08, 2023 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) is the #8 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Procter & Gamble Company also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #129 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

PG operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Sony Group Corp (SONY) which is off about 0.8% today, and Unilever plc (UL) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, versus SONY and UL.

PG,SONY,UL Relative Performance Chart

PG is currently trading up about 0.3% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 VEU Historical Stock Prices
 LPLA market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACIM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.