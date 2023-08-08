Broker Darlings of the Dow: Procter & Gamble Company Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) is the #8 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Procter & Gamble Company also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #129 spot out of 500.
Below is a chart of rank over time:
PG operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Sony Group Corp (SONY) which is off about 0.8% today, and Unilever plc (UL) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, versus SONY and UL.
PG is currently trading up about 0.3% midday Tuesday.
