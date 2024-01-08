Broker Darlings of the Dow: Microsoft Corporation Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is the #3 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Microsoft Corporation is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #25 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

MSFT operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Oracle Corp (ORCL) which is up about 1.5% today, and Adobe Inc (ADBE) trading higher by about 1.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MSFT, versus ORCL and ADBE.

MSFT is currently trading up about 0.8% midday Monday.

