News & Insights

Markets
JPM

Broker Darlings of the Dow: JPMorgan Chase & Co Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

September 25, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. JPMorgan Chase & Co also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #182 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

JPM operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like Bank of America Corp (BAC) which is down about 0.3% today, and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (RY) trading higher by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JPM, versus BAC and RY.

JPM,BAC,RY Relative Performance Chart

JPM is currently trading down about 0.6% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 The Ten Biggest ETFs
 INSI Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SATO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.