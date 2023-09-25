Broker Darlings of the Dow: JPMorgan Chase & Co Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. JPMorgan Chase & Co also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #182 spot out of 500.
Below is a chart of rank over time:
JPM operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like Bank of America Corp (BAC) which is down about 0.3% today, and Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (RY) trading higher by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JPM, versus BAC and RY.
JPM is currently trading down about 0.6% midday Monday.
