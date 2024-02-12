Broker Darlings of the Dow: Boeing Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) is the #7 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Boeing Co. also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #91 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

BA operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like RTX Corp (RTX) which is up about 0.4% today, and General Dynamics Corp (GD) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BA, versus RTX and GD.

BA is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Monday.

