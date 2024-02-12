News & Insights

Markets
BA

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Boeing Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

February 12, 2024 — 11:55 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) is the #7 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Boeing Co. also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #91 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BA operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like RTX Corp (RTX) which is up about 0.4% today, and General Dynamics Corp (GD) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BA, versus RTX and GD.

BA,RTX,GD Relative Performance Chart

BA is currently trading up about 0.1% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Funds Holding OAEM
 BNK Historical Stock Prices
 SPF Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.