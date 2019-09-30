Broker Darlings of the Dow: Walmart Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Walmart Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #171 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

WMT operates in the Department Stores sector, among companies like Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) which is up about 0.9% today, and Target Corp (TGT) trading up by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WMT, versus COST and TGT.

WMT is currently trading up about 0.7% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.