Broker Darlings of the Dow: Visa Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is the #2 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Visa Inc is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #19 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

V operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Mastercard Inc (MA) which is up about 1.8% today, and Accenture plc (ACN) trading lower by about 0.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of V, versus MA and ACN.

V is currently trading up about 0.9% midday Tuesday.

