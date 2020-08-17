Markets
Broker Darlings of the Dow: Visa Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is the #4 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Visa Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #53 spot out of 500.

V operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Mastercard Inc (MA) which is up about 0.9% today, and Accenture plc (ACN) trading up by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of V, versus MA and ACN.

V is currently trading up about 1.6% midday Monday.

