Broker Darlings of the Dow: Salesforce.com Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) is the #8 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Salesforce.com Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #101 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

CRM operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) which is off about 1.2% today, and Alphabet Inc (GOOG) trading up by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CRM, versus MSFT and GOOG.

MU,MMC Relative Performance Chart

CRM is currently trading off about 0.2% midday Monday.

