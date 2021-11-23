Broker Darlings of the Dow: McDonald's Corp Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) is the #11 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. McDonald's Corp also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #132 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

MCD operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) which is up about 2.3% today, and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) trading higher by about 0.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MCD, versus SBUX and MAR.

MCD is currently trading up about 0.5% midday Tuesday.

