Broker Darlings of the Dow: Johnson & Johnson Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) is the #8 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #122 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Pfizer Inc (PFE) which is down about 2.8% today, and Novartis (NVS) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, versus PFE and NVS.

JNJ is currently trading off about 0.8% midday Tuesday.

