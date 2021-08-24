Markets
JNJ

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Johnson & Johnson Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) is the #8 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #122 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Pfizer Inc (PFE) which is down about 2.8% today, and Novartis (NVS) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, versus PFE and NVS.

MU,MMC Relative Performance Chart

JNJ is currently trading off about 0.8% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular