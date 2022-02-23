Markets
Broker Darlings of the Dow: Goldman Sachs Group Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, GS claims the #192 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

GS is currently trading down about 0.1% midday Wednesday.

