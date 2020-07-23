Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, KO claims the #196 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like PepsiCo Inc (PEP) which is up about 0.3% today, and Diageo plc (DEO) trading higher by about 2.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus PEP and DEO.

KO is currently trading off about 0.4% midday Thursday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.