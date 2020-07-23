Markets
KO

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, KO claims the #196 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like PepsiCo Inc (PEP) which is up about 0.3% today, and Diageo plc (DEO) trading higher by about 2.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus PEP and DEO.

MU,MMC Relative Performance Chart

KO is currently trading off about 0.4% midday Thursday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular