Markets
KO

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Coca-Cola Co also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #169 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like PepsiCo Inc (PEP) which is up about 1.3% today, and Diageo plc (DEO) trading higher by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus PEP and DEO.

KO,PEP,DEO Relative Performance Chart

KO is currently trading up about 0.2% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular