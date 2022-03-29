Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Coca-Cola Co also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #169 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like PepsiCo Inc (PEP) which is up about 1.3% today, and Diageo plc (DEO) trading higher by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus PEP and DEO.

KO is currently trading up about 0.2% midday Tuesday.

