Broker Darlings of the Dow: Boeing Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) is the #2 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Boeing Co. is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #30 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

BA operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) which is off about 0.7% today, and General Dynamics Corp (GD) trading lower by about 1.5%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BA, versus RTX and GD.

BA is currently trading down about 2.1% midday Monday.

