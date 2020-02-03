Broker Darlings of the Dow: Apple Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AAPL claims the #166 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

AAPL operates in the Computers sector, among companies like HP Inc (HPQ) which is up about 1.4% today, and Western Digital Corp (WDC) trading up by about 3.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AAPL, versus HPQ and WDC.

AAPL is currently trading up about 1.1% midday Monday.

