Broker Darlings of the Dow: Walt Disney Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
DIS operates in the Entertainment sector, among companies like Alphabet Inc (GOOG) which is off about 1% today, and Meta Platforms Inc (META) trading higher by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DIS, versus GOOG and META.
DIS is currently trading down about 0.2% midday Tuesday.
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Further DIS Research:
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