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DIS

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Walt Disney Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

May 05, 2026 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) is the #6 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Walt Disney Co. also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #53 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DIS operates in the Entertainment sector, among companies like Alphabet Inc (GOOG) which is up about 1.4% today, and Meta Platforms Inc (META) trading lower by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DIS, versus GOOG and META.

DIS,GOOG,META Relative Performance Chart

DIS is currently trading down about 0.8% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Dow Component Preferreds
 EWC Videos
 Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Component Preferreds-> EWC Videos-> Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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