Broker Darlings of the Dow: Walt Disney Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) is the #6 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Walt Disney Co. also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #53 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

DIS operates in the Entertainment sector, among companies like Alphabet Inc (GOOG) which is up about 1.4% today, and Meta Platforms Inc (META) trading lower by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DIS, versus GOOG and META.

DIS is currently trading down about 0.8% midday Tuesday.

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