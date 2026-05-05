Broker Darlings of the Dow: Walt Disney Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
DIS operates in the Entertainment sector, among companies like Alphabet Inc (GOOG) which is up about 1.4% today, and Meta Platforms Inc (META) trading lower by about 1.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DIS, versus GOOG and META.
DIS is currently trading down about 0.8% midday Tuesday.
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