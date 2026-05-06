Broker Darlings of the Dow: Sherwin-Williams Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
SHW operates in the Specialty Chemicals sector, among companies like Linde PLC (LIN) which is up about 0.7% today, and Ecolab Inc (ECL) trading up by about 2.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SHW, versus LIN and ECL.
SHW is currently trading up about 4.2% midday Wednesday.
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