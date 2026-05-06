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SHW

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Sherwin-Williams Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

May 06, 2026 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) is the #9 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Sherwin-Williams Co also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #121 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SHW operates in the Specialty Chemicals sector, among companies like Linde PLC (LIN) which is up about 0.7% today, and Ecolab Inc (ECL) trading up by about 2.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SHW, versus LIN and ECL.

SHW,LIN,ECL Relative Performance Chart

SHW is currently trading up about 4.2% midday Wednesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling
 ORA Historical Stock Prices
 Mega Mergers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling-> ORA Historical Stock Prices-> Mega Mergers-> More articles by this source->

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