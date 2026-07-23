Broker Darlings of the Dow: Procter & Gamble Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
PG operates in the Consumer Goods sector, among companies like Sony Group Corp (SONY) which is down about 1.4% today, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) trading lower by about 1.6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, versus SONY and CL.
PG is currently trading down about 1.5% midday Thursday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Further PG Research:
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