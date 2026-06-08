Broker Darlings of the Dow: NVIDIA Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
NVDA operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM) which is up about 4.4% today, and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) trading higher by about 10.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVDA, versus TSM and MU.
NVDA is currently trading up about 1.7% midday Monday.
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Further NVDA Research:
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