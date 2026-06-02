Broker Darlings of the Dow: MMM Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, MMM claims the #167 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

MMM operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, among companies like Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) which is off about 2.7% today, and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) trading lower by about 1.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MMM, versus ISRG and ABT.

MMM is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Further MMM Research:

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