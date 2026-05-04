Broker Darlings of the Dow: Microsoft Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
MSFT operates in the Application Software sector, among companies like Oracle Corp (ORCL) which is up about 5.3% today, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) trading higher by about 3.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MSFT, versus ORCL and BABA.
MSFT is currently trading up about 0.9% midday Monday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Also see: Top Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
Centene Average Annual Return
Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.