Broker Darlings of the Dow: Merck Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
MRK operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is off about 0.1% today, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MRK, versus LLY and JNJ.
MRK is currently trading down about 0.7% midday Tuesday.
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Further MRK Research:
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