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Broker Darlings of the Dow: Merck Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

June 16, 2026 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) is the #7 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Merck & Co Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #102 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MRK operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is off about 0.1% today, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MRK, versus LLY and JNJ.

MRK,LLY,JNJ Relative Performance Chart

MRK is currently trading down about 0.7% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Further MRK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding MRK-> Merck RSI-> Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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