Broker Darlings of the Dow: Merck Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) is the #8 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Merck & Co Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #97 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

MRK operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is up about 3.1% today, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) trading higher by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MRK, versus LLY and JNJ.

MRK is currently trading up about 2.2% midday Tuesday.

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