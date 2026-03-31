Broker Darlings of the Dow: Merck Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
MRK operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is up about 3.1% today, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) trading higher by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MRK, versus LLY and JNJ.
MRK is currently trading up about 2.2% midday Tuesday.
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Also see: Advertising Dividend Stocks
MEIP market cap history
CEF Channel
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