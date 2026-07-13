Broker Darlings of the Dow: McDonald's Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
MCD operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) which is off about 1.5% today, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) trading higher by about 1.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MCD, versus BKNG and SBUX.
MCD is currently trading off about 0.8% midday Monday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Further MCD Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.