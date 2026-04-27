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MCD

Broker Darlings of the Dow: McDonald's Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

April 27, 2026 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) is the #12 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. McDonald's Corp also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #142 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MCD operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) which is off about 0.7% today, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MCD, versus BKNG and SBUX.

MCD,BKNG,SBUX Relative Performance Chart

MCD is currently trading down about 1.6% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Jim Simons Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of WRES
 Market Cap History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Jim Simons Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of WRES-> Market Cap History-> More articles by this source->

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