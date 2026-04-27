Broker Darlings of the Dow: McDonald's Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) is the #12 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . McDonald's Corp also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #142 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

MCD operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) which is off about 0.7% today, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MCD, versus BKNG and SBUX.

MCD is currently trading down about 1.6% midday Monday.

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