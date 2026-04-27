Broker Darlings of the Dow: McDonald's Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
MCD operates in the Hotels, Lodging, Restaurants & Travel sector, among companies like Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) which is off about 0.7% today, and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) trading lower by about 0.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MCD, versus BKNG and SBUX.
MCD is currently trading down about 1.6% midday Monday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Also see: Jim Simons Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of WRES
Market Cap History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.