Broker Darlings of the Dow: Johnson & Johnson Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is down about 1.5% today, and Novartis (NVS) trading lower by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, versus LLY and NVS.
JNJ is currently trading down about 1% midday Tuesday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Further JNJ Research:
- JNJ Next Dividend Date
- Johnson and Johnson Average Annual Return
- Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.