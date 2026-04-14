Broker Darlings of the Dow: Johnson & Johnson Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is up about 0.6% today, and Novartis (NVS) trading lower by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, versus LLY and NVS.
JNJ is currently trading up about 1.4% midday Tuesday.
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