Broker Darlings of the Dow: Johnson & Johnson Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) is the #10 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #120 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is up about 0.6% today, and Novartis (NVS) trading lower by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, versus LLY and NVS.

JNJ is currently trading up about 1.4% midday Tuesday.

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