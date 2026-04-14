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JNJ

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Johnson & Johnson Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

April 14, 2026 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) is the #10 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #120 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

JNJ operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Eli Lilly (LLY) which is up about 0.6% today, and Novartis (NVS) trading lower by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, versus LLY and NVS.

JNJ,LLY,NVS Relative Performance Chart

JNJ is currently trading up about 1.4% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Cathie Wood Stock Picks
 UE Historical Stock Prices
 DividendRank Canada

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cathie Wood Stock Picks-> UE Historical Stock Prices-> DividendRank Canada-> More articles by this source->

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