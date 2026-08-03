Broker Darlings of the Dow: International Business Machines Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
IBM operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) which is up about 1.8% today, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) trading up by about 3.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IBM, versus PLTR and CRWD.
IBM is currently trading up about 1.7% midday Monday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Further IBM Research:
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