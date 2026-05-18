Broker Darlings of the Dow: International Business Machines Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . International Business Machines Corp also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #156 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

IBM operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) which is off about 1.1% today, and Applovin Corp (APP) trading lower by about 2.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IBM, versus PLTR and APP.

IBM is currently trading up about 1% midday Monday.

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