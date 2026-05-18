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IBM

Broker Darlings of the Dow: International Business Machines Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

May 18, 2026 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is the #14 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. International Business Machines Corp also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #156 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

IBM operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) which is off about 1.1% today, and Applovin Corp (APP) trading lower by about 2.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IBM, versus PLTR and APP.

IBM,PLTR,APP Relative Performance Chart

IBM is currently trading up about 1% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
 SFLY Insider Buying
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham-> SFLY Insider Buying-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> More articles by this source->

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