Broker Darlings of the Dow: Honeywell International Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

July 07, 2025 — 11:54 am EDT

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, HON claims the #237 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

HON operates in the Auto Parts sector, among companies like Cummins, Inc. (CMI) which is off about 0.3% today, and Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) trading lower by about 1.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HON, versus CMI and GPC.

HON,CMI,GPC Relative Performance Chart

HON is currently trading off about 0.2% midday Monday.

