Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) which is down about 0.2% today, and PepsiCo Inc (PEP) trading higher by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus FMX and PEP.
KO is currently trading down about 1.7% midday Monday.
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Further KO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.