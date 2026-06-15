Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is the #4 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Coca-Cola Co is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #28 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) which is down about 0.2% today, and PepsiCo Inc (PEP) trading higher by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus FMX and PEP.

KO is currently trading down about 1.7% midday Monday.

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Further KO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.