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Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

June 15, 2026 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is the #4 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Coca-Cola Co is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #28 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) which is down about 0.2% today, and PepsiCo Inc (PEP) trading higher by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus FMX and PEP.

KO,FMX,PEP Relative Performance Chart

KO is currently trading down about 1.7% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Further KO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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