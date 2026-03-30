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KO

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

March 30, 2026 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is the #4 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Coca-Cola Co is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #19 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like PepsiCo Inc (PEP) which is up about 3.2% today, and Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus PEP and FMX.

KO,PEP,FMX Relative Performance Chart

KO is currently trading up about 1.6% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Railroads Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding SVAC
 Dividend Financial Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Railroads Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding SVAC-> Dividend Financial Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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