Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is the #4 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Coca-Cola Co is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #19 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like PepsiCo Inc (PEP) which is up about 3.2% today, and Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus PEP and FMX.

KO is currently trading up about 1.6% midday Monday.

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