Broker Darlings of the Dow: Coca-Cola Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
KO operates in the Beverages & Wineries sector, among companies like PepsiCo Inc (PEP) which is up about 3.2% today, and Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) trading relatively unchanged. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KO, versus PEP and FMX.
KO is currently trading up about 1.6% midday Monday.
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Also see: Railroads Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding SVAC
Dividend Financial Stocks
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