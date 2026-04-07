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CSCO

Broker Darlings of the Dow: Cisco Systems Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

April 07, 2026 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) is the #7 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Cisco Systems Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #87 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CSCO operates in the Manufacturing sector, among companies like Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) which is down about 2.2% today, and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) trading up by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CSCO, versus QCOM and MSI.

CSCO,QCOM,MSI Relative Performance Chart

CSCO is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Tuesday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks
 LODE Insider Buying
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks-> LODE Insider Buying-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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