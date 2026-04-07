Broker Darlings of the Dow: Cisco Systems Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
CSCO operates in the Manufacturing sector, among companies like Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) which is down about 2.2% today, and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) trading up by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CSCO, versus QCOM and MSI.
CSCO is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Tuesday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Also see: Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks
LODE Insider Buying
Top High Dividend Yield Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.