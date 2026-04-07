Broker Darlings of the Dow: Cisco Systems Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) is the #7 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Cisco Systems Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #87 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

CSCO operates in the Manufacturing sector, among companies like Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) which is down about 2.2% today, and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) trading up by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CSCO, versus QCOM and MSI.

CSCO is currently trading down about 0.3% midday Tuesday.

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