Broker Darlings of the Dow: Caterpillar Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
CAT operates in the Construction sector, among companies like United Rentals Inc (URI) which is down about 0.8% today, and Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) trading up by about 3.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CAT, versus URI and PWR.
CAT is currently trading up about 0.3% midday Wednesday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Also see: IEA Videos
Institutional Holders of GLCB
ZWS Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.