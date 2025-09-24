Broker Darlings of the Dow: Caterpillar Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, CAT claims the #231 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

CAT operates in the Construction sector, among companies like United Rentals Inc (URI) which is down about 0.8% today, and Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) trading up by about 3.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CAT, versus URI and PWR.

CAT is currently trading up about 0.3% midday Wednesday.

