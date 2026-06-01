Broker Darlings of the Dow: Apple Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
AAPL operates in the Computers sector, among companies like SanDisk Corp (SNDK) which is up about 3% today, and Arista Networks Inc (ANET) trading higher by about 6%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AAPL, versus SNDK and ANET.
AAPL is currently trading down about 1.7% midday Monday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Further AAPL Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.