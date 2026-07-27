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Broker Darlings of the Dow: American Express Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

July 27, 2026 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AXP claims the #173 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AXP operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like Capital One Financial Corp (COF) which is up about 1.8% today, and Orix Corp (IX) trading higher by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AXP, versus COF and IX.

AXP,COF,IX Relative Performance Chart

AXP is currently trading up about 2.4% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Further AXP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AXP shares outstanding history-> AXP Dividend History-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> More articles by this source->

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