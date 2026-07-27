Broker Darlings of the Dow: American Express Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is the #15 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, AXP claims the #173 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

AXP operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like Capital One Financial Corp (COF) which is up about 1.8% today, and Orix Corp (IX) trading higher by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AXP, versus COF and IX.

AXP is currently trading up about 2.4% midday Monday.

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Further AXP Research:

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