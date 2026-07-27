Broker Darlings of the Dow: American Express Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
AXP operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like Capital One Financial Corp (COF) which is up about 1.8% today, and Orix Corp (IX) trading higher by about 0.1%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AXP, versus COF and IX.
AXP is currently trading up about 2.4% midday Monday.
15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »
Further AXP Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.