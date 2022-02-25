BROG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Brooge Energy Ltd (Symbol: BROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.75, changing hands as high as $8.79 per share. Brooge Energy Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BROG's low point in its 52 week range is $7.25 per share, with $10.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.90.

