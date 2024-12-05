Brockman Mining Ltd. Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Brockman Mining Ltd. (HK:0159) has released an update.

Brockman Mining Ltd. announced that all resolutions proposed at their annual general meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong investor confidence. The meeting, held on December 5, 2024, saw the re-election of key directors and the authorization of share issuance up to 20% of the company’s issued share capital. The approval of these resolutions indicates positive sentiment towards the company’s governance and strategic direction.

