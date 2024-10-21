Brockman Mining Announces New Leadership Appointments

Brockman Mining Ltd. (HK:0159) has released an update.

Brockman Mining Ltd. has announced significant changes to its board, appointing Ms. Ko and Mr. Wu as independent non-executive directors effective October 21, 2024. These appointments bring fresh leadership to key committees including Nomination, Audit, and Remuneration. The changes follow the resignations of Mr. Yap and Mr. Choi, who stepped down from their positions as independent non-executive directors.

