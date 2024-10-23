News & Insights

Brockman Mining Announces Director Resignation

October 23, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Brockman Mining Ltd. (HK:0159) has released an update.

Brockman Mining Ltd. has announced the resignation of Director Choi Yue Chun Eugene, effective October 21, 2024. The company disclosed that the departing director holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts with the firm. This move may intrigue investors as they assess any potential impact on the company’s governance and strategy.

