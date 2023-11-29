Brockhaus Capital Management (BKHT) Price Target Increased by 8.04% to 52.53

The average one-year price target for Brockhaus Capital Management (BKHT) has been revised to 52.53 / share. This is an increase of 8.04% from the prior estimate of 48.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 72.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.77% from the latest reported closing price of 22.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brockhaus Capital Management. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKHT is 0.43%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 624K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 569K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHT by 5.81% over the last quarter.

NAINX - VIRTUS TACTICAL ALLOCATION FUND holds 47K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHT by 7.41% over the last quarter.

VIRTUS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - VIRTUS STRATEGIC ALLOCATION SERIES holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHT by 6.88% over the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

